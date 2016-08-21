Sandusky Bay Conference favorites - Clyde Fliers are no surprise

The favorites in the Sandusky Bay Conference are no surprise. The Clyde Fliers have been tabbed to win the league again this year and why not? They’ve won 33 games in three years and have become one of the most successful programs in Northwest Ohio.

“I think it’s just that we have tough, hard-nosed kids,” said Head Coach Ryan Carter. “We have kids that work extremely hard. They work hard in the off season to get bigger, stronger and faster. When we get out here, they’re just tough, hard-nosed kids. They just represent our community. That’s just how our community is and I think our football team and football kids represent that.”

“It’s been great,” said Senior Frank Sewell. “We’ve been working hard in practice. That’s what it’s all about. We can’t listen to anything else that anybody’s saying. We’ve gotta stay just within ourselves and listen to our coaches and believe in the process.”

Their offense has been potent during this dominant three-year run. Leading the charge once again from the quarterback position is Lucas Nicely. He learned a lot in his first season as a starter and hopes to lead the Fliers back to the state playoffs once again.

“I learned how to play this fast pace,” said Nicely. “I’m not as nervous as I was last year. It’s more natural to me now.”

With the dominance over the last few years, the Fliers know they will be getting everyone’s best shot and that the expectations will be sky-high once again this season.

“Our kids have grown to expect that,” says Carter. “I don’t think that’s anything that’s uncommon to them. We know that going in. We know that it’s going to be a task and we have that target and that people are looking to knock us off every year.”

Clyde opens up with Tiffin Columbian.

