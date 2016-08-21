Fremont Little Giants enter new era with coach Chad Long

Down in Fremont, it’s the beginning of a new era. Chad Long takes over as Head Football Coach.

The former BG Falcon was in the running for the job two years ago and came up just short. Now, it’s his program and he’s hoping he can bring back some excitement to the Little Giants.

“It’s really rewarding because this is a football town,” says Long. “Fremont football, everyone knows about the individuals that have come from Fremont and now I’m excited to make it a team aspect instead of individuals.”

“Honestly, it’s been a great response,” says Senior Austin Busold. “A lot of kids respect him. We’re just having a lot of fun out here. It’s a great football atmosphere and I think that’s what these kids need right now.”

“I think everybody is excited,” says Senior Nate Mayle. “We have a new coaching staff, at first it was different trying to get used to everything. But now I think everybody’s gotten used to the new staff, the new playbook, everybody likes the new staff and we’re really gelling.”

The Little Giants have already been dealt two big blows before the season even starts.

Hayden Leeman was expected to start at quarterback, but got hurt during camp. And their best playmaker on offense, running back Tyler Grine, will miss the year because of injury as well.

“It’s tough, but that’s part of football,” says Long. “Football’s a contact sport, you’re gonna lose kids. It’s just a matter of how much depth you have and how well have you been coached to coach the next person to step up to do their job. These kids are stepping up. Whether you’re a sophomore or a freshman or a junior, these kids are stepping in and they have the utmost confidence in what they’re doing.”

Fremont Ross will begin their year on the road at Springfield.

