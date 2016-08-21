Alcohol played factor in car, train crash in Holland

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a car was hit by a train.

It happened on Clark Street at Front Street in the Village of Holland just after 1:30 am Sunday.

Police say Michael Smith, 29, of Toledo was driving his 2001 Bonneville southbound on Clark Street.

Smith hit a fence after failing to stop at Front Street, with his car stopping on the railroad tracks.

He exited the car prior to it being hit by a freight train.

Police say no injuries were reported. However, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Smith was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

