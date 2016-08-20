Four sent to hospital after west Toledo crash

An accident in west Toledo sent four people to the hospital on Saturday evening.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of N. Haven and Sylvania Ave.

Police say the accident involved three vehicles and began when a car turning onto N. Haven from Sylvania struck a car that was on N. Haven. The third car struck the others as it turned onto N. Haven from Sylvania.

Police say none of the injuries were serious.

The accident remains under investigation.

