Waite Indians building team around 6'3" athlete

Dan Chipka is the third year head coach at Waite.

He’s not very old. In fact he is young enough to run the scout team offense.

“I’m not in shape these days but I like to dictate the pace of practice. It’s all about reps, putting the defense in the fire pit, keep coming at them from a scout team perspective, simulate a game’s quick tempo,” said Chipka.

The Indians were 5-5 last year.

They have an elite athlete to build the team around this year.

Ronnie Sanders is 6’3” and 170 lbs.

He has speed, can run back kicks, plays defensive back, and is the favorite target of Junior quarterback Darrin Nichols.

“Ronnie’s been great all off season, their go-to guy in the passing game. Looking for a big play and in the clutch he’s come through,” said Chipka.

Ronnie Sanders is looking forward to the season.

“We’re progressing real good. Everybody’s on the same page. We’re a big family,” said Ronnie.

Waite opens their season at Northview.

