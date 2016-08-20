Oregon Police seek men who robbed Navarre Ave. Sunoco on Friday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon Police seek men who robbed Navarre Ave. Sunoco on Friday

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Oregon Police) (Source: Oregon Police)
OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Oregon Police are hoping you can help them out.

In a video posted on their Facebook page on Saturday, two men can be seen holding up the Sunoco gas station at Navarre Ave. and I-280.

Police say the incident happened Friday night just before 10 p.m.

In the video you can see two men hold up the employee at knife-point.

Police say the employee was “slightly injured.”

If you can help police identify either of these men, you're asked to call Detective Zale with the Oregon Police at 419-698-7139.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly