Wounded Warriors softball team show there are no limits in life

The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball team travels the country every year playing anywhere from eighty to one hundred games.

On Friday they were in Toledo, playing a game at Fifth Third Field.

The motto of the team is 'Life is limitless even without limbs."

The team is comprised of competitive athletic veterans and active duty soldiers who have lost limbs.

Josh Wege lost both his legs to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan in 2009.

The Marine veteran now glides across the field on a pair of prosthetics.

"In a sense when we come out here it's still therapy for us because if we're going through some rough things in life we can talk to each other, work it out. But we can also take those frustrations out in a game of softball as well," said Josh.

The Wounded Warriors play able-bodied teams and inspire others with their special brand of softball and courage.

"There's no limits in life and what I would like to do is let these folks know we are here to inspire and motivate and let you know when you fall down just get back up and keep moving," said Ben Mitchell.

Like Josh, Saul Bosquez of Adrian lost his leg to a roadside bomb.

He's been on the team for five years.

The biggest kick the Army vet gets is conducting a yearly kids camp with his teammates.

"For us we're in a position where we're able to give back, bring in twenty amputee kids and teach them the game of softball for a week. Nothing better we can do," said Saul.

The goal of the Wounded Warrior athlete is to support and honor our soldiers and veterans sacrifices.

They hope softball inspires and educates everyone who watches the games that you can overcome challenges.

And being able to do this means "life is good," according to Ben.

