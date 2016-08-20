Woman accused of punching officer in the face during traffic stop arraigned

Woman accused of punching officer in the face during traffic sto - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A Toledo police officer is recovering after being punched in the face during a traffic stop over the weekend. 

According to police, Officer Wells pulled someone over at Alexis and Telegraph around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

While Wells was talking to the driver, Whitney Conner, 24, walked up and slugged him in the face. 

Conner was arrested and charged with hitting a police officer. 

Her motive for punching the officer remains unclear. 

On Monday, Conner was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on assault and obstruction charges. 

Conner remains out of jail on bond and is due back in court in October. 

