Impact with Hope still in need of supplies for Louisiana flood v - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Impact with Hope still in need of supplies for Louisiana flood victims

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Flooding in Baton Rouge on Monday, August 15 on O'neal Road. (Source: Viewer submitted photo to WAFB) Flooding in Baton Rouge on Monday, August 15 on O'neal Road. (Source: Viewer submitted photo to WAFB)
(WTOL) -

 

The group Impact with Hope, based in Perrysburg, is still collecting supplies for flood victims in Louisiana.

Impact with Hope drop-off sites:

  • Impact with Hope Distribution Center - 905 Farnsworth, Waterville
  • Tireman Stores – Toledo area, Findlay, Monroe
  • Hilton Garden Inn – Levis Commons, Perrysburg
  • Swartz Contracting, 2622 Baty Rd., Lima

The group says survival and clean-up supplies are still extremely low.

Items needed most include:

Non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items, shovels, 55 gallon plastic bags, hand tools, gloves, supplies for clean-­-up, tarps, blankets, flashlights & batteries and diapers.

Click here for more information.

Click here to make a tax-deductible monetary donation to Impact with Hope.

Click here for other ways you can help.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly