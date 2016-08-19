Impact with Hope still in need of supplies for Louisiana flood victims

Flooding in Baton Rouge on Monday, August 15 on O'neal Road. (Source: Viewer submitted photo to WAFB)

The group Impact with Hope, based in Perrysburg, is still collecting supplies for flood victims in Louisiana.

Impact with Hope drop-off sites:

Impact with Hope Distribution Center - 905 Farnsworth, Waterville

Tireman Stores – Toledo area, Findlay, Monroe

Hilton Garden Inn – Levis Commons, Perrysburg

Swartz Contracting, 2622 Baty Rd., Lima

The group says survival and clean-up supplies are still extremely low.

Items needed most include:

Non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items, shovels, 55 gallon plastic bags, hand tools, gloves, supplies for clean-­-up, tarps, blankets, flashlights & batteries and diapers.

Click here for more information.

Click here to make a tax-deductible monetary donation to Impact with Hope.

Click here for other ways you can help.

