Woman pleads not guilty to running a day care without a license in Fulton County

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A woman is facing four counts of child endangerment for allegedly running a day care without a license in Fulton County.

Jenna Bieber was in a Fulton County courtroom on Friday where she entered not guilty pleas to the one felony and three misdemeanors she faces.

Bieber will need to submit a DNA sample at the regional jail but will not be held while awaiting her trial.

That trial set for the end of the year.

