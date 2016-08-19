New field gives all of Findlay's youth a chance to play America's past-time

The city of Findlay will hold a grand opening ceremony for a new inclusive park this weekend.

The Miracle League of Findlay was founded last year, but haven't had a place to call home.

That all changes on Saturday however, as the first official pitch will be thrown on the organization’s brand new field.

The special rubberized adaptive baseball field is designed to allow children with any physical disability to enjoy the excitement of America's past-time.

Games are 2 innings, no score is kept and everyone plays alongside a buddy.

"Everyone will get to bat, everyone will get to hit, everyone will get to run to first base, and everyone will get to score,” said Brad Koller, Vice President of the Miracle League of Findlay.

The new league consists of six teams for the sixty local players ranging from 5 to 40 years old.

And the location of the new field is right alongside the existing Marathon Diamonds, so the miracle league players can feel fully included in the fun with the other able bodied players.

"Now you have a common element that the two can talk about. 'I play first base, you play first base.' We can now have dialog between kids that they never had before,” said Koller.

The park also features a brand new fully inclusive playground.

The first pitch for the Miracle League of Findlay will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The field was first proposed in 2014.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.