Findlay could soon convert to alternative fuel for city vehicles

The City of Findlay could be making some changes to its city vehicles in the near future.

The city is applying for a $50,000 grant from Clean Fuels Ohio to see if they could benefit from converting city vehicles to an alternative fuel source.

Earlier this week, Findlay City Council voted to apply for the grant to hire consultants to analyze their vehicles. The study will see if it would be more cost effective to convert their vehicles to run off of compressed natural gas.

Paul Schmelzer, Director of Findlay Safety Service Department, says a more logical candidate for the conversion is Findlay City Schools, who will be a part of the study.

He says the alternative fuels may not be too much cheaper since gas prices have been staying close to around $2 per gallon.

“If we can take a look at, again, the types of vehicles that we utilize and look at the technology that is constantly evolving on the energy side, and see if there is anything that makes sense at this point, we're more than happy to take a look at it,” said Schmelzer.

He says the city’s data needs to be updated though, from their 2011 findings.

