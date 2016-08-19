Mother's pic shows son's heartbreaking reaction to flood loss

Whitney Milton Comeaux shared with WAFB a picture of her son, 8-year-old Ethan, reacting to what he saw in his bedroom after flooding ravaged his home in Colyell. (Photo source: Whitney Milton Comeaux)

The pictures and videos of the devastation flooding wrought upon Louisiana are heartbreaking, perhaps none more than the picture of an 8-year-old boy returning home to see the damage.

Whitney Milton Comeaux shared with WAFB a picture of her son, 8-year-old Ethan, reacting to what he saw in his bedroom after flooding ravaged his home in Colyell.

"He lost his bedroom set, his baseball decorations for his room and his Legos, among other things," Comeaux wrote.

Ethan’s reaction is like many from a region now faced with the enormous task of cleaning up more than 40,000 flood-damaged homes.

The American Red Cross is raising money to help those affected by flooding. Click here for information on how you can help.

