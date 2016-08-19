ProMedica parkway relocated to make room for 'Generations of Care Project'

The original ProMedica Parkway between Monroe and N. Cove Blvd. has been relocated. The parkway, formally known as Oatis Avenue closed just south of entrance B at the hospital Friday morning.

These changes to ProMedica Parkway are due the to start of the next phase of ProMedica Toledo Hospital's Generations of Care Project. This marks a new milestone in the project that will eventually be home to a new 600,000 square foot bed tower.

Heart-vascular centers and labor delivery are the two main parts of the campus these changes will impact. Traffic for emergency visitors remains the same.

Arturo Polizzi, President of Toledo Hospital and Toledo Children's Hospital, urges visitors to pay attention to the new signage to get to the area of the campus they are looking for.

"We have done all new signs within the hospital to make sure the visitors know where they are going. And most importantly, we are just really excited to be able to do this for our community for the next generation” said Arturo Polizzi.

The whole project is expected to be finished in 2019.



