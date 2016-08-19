Grand jury indicts Toledo man on murder charges

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.More >>
Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.More >>
Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.More >>
Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.More >>
Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.More >>
Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.More >>
Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.More >>
Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.More >>
The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.More >>
The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.More >>
Rain is back tomorrow. There is a chance of light rain by daybreak, then moderate rainfall through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low and middle 40s.More >>
Rain is back tomorrow. There is a chance of light rain by daybreak, then moderate rainfall through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low and middle 40s.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Though the weather hasn't quite cooperated, Hancock County has taken its first big step in implementing their flood control plan.More >>
Though the weather hasn't quite cooperated, Hancock County has taken its first big step in implementing their flood control plan.More >>
Rain is back tomorrow. There is a chance of light rain by daybreak, then moderate rainfall through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low and middle 40s.More >>
Rain is back tomorrow. There is a chance of light rain by daybreak, then moderate rainfall through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low and middle 40s.More >>
A group of students at the University of Toledo is making sure families in the area have a hot meal on the table.More >>
A group of students at the University of Toledo is making sure families in the area have a hot meal on the table.More >>
City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.More >>
City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.More >>
There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.More >>
There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.More >>