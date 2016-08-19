Grand jury indicts Toledo man on murder charges - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Grand jury indicts Toledo man on murder charges

(Source: Lucas County Jail) (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man has been indicted on murder charges in connection to an incident from earlier this month.

Police say Carlton Hunter, 45, robbed and punched 84-year-old Allen Burrow in the head in north Toledo back on August 4. Burrow has since died.

Hunter has also been charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault. 

He is being held at the Lucas County jail.

