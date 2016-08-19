One lane in both directions open after crash on Turnpike at mile marker 44

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one lane in each direction has opened back up after a crash on the Turnpike.

A crash a mile marker 44 near Delta had originally closed all lanes in both directions

An air ambulance was called to the scene.

At this time it is unclear how many people were involved in the crash or the extent of injuries.

Traffic is still backed up in both directions. Drivers may want to find an alternate route.

