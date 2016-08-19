Both lanes of State Route 2 reopen after deadly motorcycle crash

Both lanes of State Route 2 are back open after deadly motorcycle crash in Jerusalem Township.

Police say Patrick Harrison, 52, of Oregon was driving his 2011 Dodge Ram westbound on State Route 2, when he veered left and hit a motorcyclist.

Damien Marcinek, 27, of Oregon was riding his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on State Route 2, when he was hit by Harrison.

Harrison drove left of the center, hitting Marcinek’s motorcycle head on, causing him to be thrown from the bike.

Harrison’s truck slid off the southside of the road, crashing into a utility pole.

Marcinek was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Harrison was transported to Mercy St. Charles Hospital with minor injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A 6-year-old girl was also in the car with Harrison. She was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Police believe alcohol or drugs was not a factor in the accident.

Both lanes of State Route 2 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

