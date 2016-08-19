Police search for man caught on camera robbing Cashland - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for man caught on camera robbing Cashland

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department is looking for a man who robbed the Cashland on W Alexis. 

Police say the man went into the business on Aug. 10 carrying a guitar and DVDs. 

When the man entered, he placed a magnet in the door jamb, pulled out screwdriver and smashed a display case.

The man got away with some jewelry in a small to mid-sized dark colored sedan. 

Anyone with information on the man or the crime should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

