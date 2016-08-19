Whitehouse's Community Contact Program aims to keep senior citizens safe

A new program in Whitehouse, aims to make sure senior citizens in the community are safe. It's called the Community Senior Contact Program.

"I think it's a really good program. It helps with the safety of the citizens, the senior citizens of this community, who may be alone, or whose family may not be in close distance," said Robert Casaletta, who lives in Whitehouse. "This provides some sort of safety net for them, in case they get in trouble."

How it works:

A senior can reach out the police department's non-emergency line at 419-877-9191 to get an enrollment form.

Once enrolled, the senior will call the police department every day at the same time to say he or she is ok. If the senior doesn't call, the police department will ask their emergency contact person to reach out.

"If they can't either get in touch with the senior or they're unable to do so, we'll send an officer out there and actually physically check on their well-being," said Whitehouse Police Chief, Mark McDonough.

Casaletta thinks the program could work, if the word gets out.

"It's gotta be consistently reinforced and spoken about at various community centers, to let them know this program is existing," he said.

The enrollment form can also be accessed online.

