Man accused of kidnapping, killing Sierah Joughin arraigned on 19 charges

The man accused of kidnapping and killing Sierah Joughin was arraigned on 19 felony charges Friday.

James Worley appeared on live circuit TV from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.

The court appearance was Worley’s first since being charged with two counts of abduction, four counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and two counts of possessing weapons under disability.

If found guilty on all counts, Worley could be sentenced to 99 years, 4 life sentences and face the death penalty.

And because this is a death penalty case, an attorney who is qualified to handle these types of cases needed to be appointed.

Worley said he could not afford an attorney, so the court appointed Mark Burling, an attorney out of Toledo. Since Burling was just appointed, Worley did not enter pleas to the charges he faces.

Another arraignment will be held in September.

The judge decided that Worley needed to continue to be held without bond, meaning he cannot be released from jail pending more court hearings and until his trial.

At least a dozen family members of Sierah Joughins were in the courtroom for the arraignment.

