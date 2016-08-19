Don't Waste Your Money: Good and bad generic items in the supermarket

Most of us occasionally buy store brand, or generic items to save money. Maybe its sandwich bags or frozen vegetables.

But a report says there are a half dozen grocery items you should always buy generic, because there's very little difference other than cost.

Cut Your Grocery Bill

Tired of that weekly $200 grocery bill? The easiest way to cut that bill is to go generic.

AOL Finance's The Savings Experiment has listed a half dozen products you should always buy generic.

They Include:

Over the counter medicine, like Acetaminophen.

Pantry staples: Flour, sugar, and salt: Can you tell the difference? Didn't think so.

HDTV cables: Many magazines and websites say a $9 digital cable works as well as a $99 one.

Alkaline batteries: Even Consumer Reports says generics can work as well, often at half the price

Bagged salad: Lettuce is lettuce.

Breakfast cereal: (though you may have to swap the box to get finicky kids to try the store brand)

Doesn't That Stink?

But from the "doesn't that stink" file, the fact that some generic products just don't taste or feel right.

Generic ketchup?

Generic potato chips?

If someone serves you those at a picnic, you'll probably say "doesn't that stink?"

With some items we're still willing to pay a little bit more for the name brand.

Finally, soft drinks - just like breakfast cereal - come down to personal taste. Generics can be just as good, but many of us know the taste of Coke or Pepsi and would never consider another brand.

