Kids receive toys, card from their road crew role models

With all the construction going on around Northwest Ohio, it may be hard for most people to see the crews working on the roads as role models. But that's exactly how 5-year-old Karsen looks at them.

Bailey Double says all her 5-year-old son wanted to do Thursday was watch the ODOT Paving Crew work on the road in front of their home.

So, Bailey took him outside to see the workers and he even got to meet them.

Naturally, when his 3-year-old siblings, Easton and Adelyn, got home from preschool, they wanted to go see the crew for themselves, and took them Popsicles so they could cool off on the hot day.

Bailey says the crew thanked the kids and even gave them a honk when they were done for the day.

But she never could have guessed what would come next.

She says Friday, while getting the kids in the car for school, they found toys and a card from the crew!

Bailey says she wanted to share a positive story to show that even amid tragedies, like the death of Sierah Joughin, there are still good people out there, and that some of those people work on our roads.

As for the ODOT Paving Crew, Bailey says "Thank you so much for making our kiddos feel so special! We tell them each and everyday how awesome they are and how loved they are and having someone else they look up to reach out and show them they are appreciated makes their dad and I's hearts so happy! They were so excited and had the biggest smiles. Stay safe!"

