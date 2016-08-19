Local schools do not use recently recalled helmets

More than 5,000 football helmets are being recalled because the shells of the helmets can crack.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Xenith is recalling the following models:

Xenith Epic Varsity

Xenith X2 Varsity

Xenith X2E Varsity and Youth

The company said that if they do crack, the player is at risk of head injuries.

WTOL 11 reached out to a number of local districts including Toledo Public Schools and Washington Local - neither district uses Xenith helmets.

Perrysburg schools said it does use Xenith, but doesn't have any of the affected models.



Here is the complete statement from Xenith:

To meet the highest standards of excellence and performance for our products, we made the decision to announce a voluntary recall of Xenith Epic Varsity, X2 Varsity, X2E Varsity and Youth football helmets with a gloss or metallic-painted polycarbonate

shell sold or factory reconditioned from May 2015 through March 2016. This recall was announced in close coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Following a customer inquiry in late 2015, we began investigating if the polycarbonate shell of certain gloss or metallic-painted helmets could unexpectedly crack. We reviewed internal test and manufacturing protocols. We also retained an independent

laboratory to perform additional testing and analysis from an external point of view. The review identified the issue: a “flex” additive chemical compound, which prevents other coating components from causing embrittlement of the shell material, was not included in the paint mixture for gloss and metallic painted helmets from May 2015

through March 2016. We have since corrected this issue and implemented a solution so that all gloss or metallic-painted helmets manufactured since March 2016 include the “flex” additive chemical compound. At Xenith, we are committed to the athlete through development of innovative products and hold ourselves to the highest standards of excellence and performance in the industry. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries related to this issue. Our focus now is working with our customers to replace helmets included in the recall with new helmets – at no cost to them as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes our customers. Customers can determine if their shells are included in this voluntary recall by visiting www.xenith.com/recall or by calling Xenith toll-free at 1-800-956-9022 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. We recognize the trust players, parents and coaches place in us to provide high-quality and innovative products, and we will continue to work hard every day to earn that trust. - Attributable to Ryan Sullivan, President of Xenith, LLC

