Ohio's Republican governor done talking about Trump

Ohio's Republican governor says he has nothing further to say about his party's presidential nominee.

Gov. John Kasich has declined to endorse Donald Trump, and pointedly didn't participate in Republican National Convention proceedings in Cleveland where Trump was officially nominated after topping Kasich and the rest of the GOP field.

Kasich told the Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2bnwqPA ) on Thursday he has said all he needs to about Trump. Kasich says his actions speaker louder than words.

He was campaigning for Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who is battling for re-election against former Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland.

Kasich plans to also campaign for Senate and House candidates in several other states including Florida, Texas and Colorado.

Strickland again praised Kasich for refusing to endorse Trump, in contrast to Portman who has.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.