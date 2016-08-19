Charges for 5 Ohio men linked to heroin, fentanyl overdoses - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Charges for 5 Ohio men linked to heroin, fentanyl overdoses

By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) -

Prosecutors in Cleveland say federal charges have been brought against five men accused of selling heroin or fentanyl that led to five overdoses, including three that were fatal.

The defendants range in age from 22 to 47. Four are from Elyria. One is from Lorain.

Prosecutors announced the indictments Thursday.

Hours earlier, the county medical examiner in Cleveland had issued a public warning that a drug used to sedate elephants and other large animals had shown up there. The drug, carfentanil, is one of the most potent opioids known to investigators. Authorities say they've found it mixed with or passed off as heroin in Ohio and other states.

The medical examiner urged people to avoid contact and alert police immediately if they encounter such suspected drugs in powder form.

