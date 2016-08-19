Charges for 5 Ohio men linked to heroin, fentanyl overdoses

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Prosecutors in Cleveland say federal charges have been brought against five men accused of selling heroin or fentanyl that led to five overdoses, including three that were fatal.

The defendants range in age from 22 to 47. Four are from Elyria. One is from Lorain.

Prosecutors announced the indictments Thursday.

Hours earlier, the county medical examiner in Cleveland had issued a public warning that a drug used to sedate elephants and other large animals had shown up there. The drug, carfentanil, is one of the most potent opioids known to investigators. Authorities say they've found it mixed with or passed off as heroin in Ohio and other states.

The medical examiner urged people to avoid contact and alert police immediately if they encounter such suspected drugs in powder form.

