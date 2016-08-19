Tiffin man arrested following rash of car break-ins - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin man arrested following rash of car break-ins

James Foster (Source: Tiffin Police Department) James Foster (Source: Tiffin Police Department)
TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) -

Tiffin police arrested a man Thursday night following a rash of car break-ins. 

The department received a citizen complaint of a suspicious person looking into vehicles around Ella Street, Duchess Ln. and Morningside Dr. around 5 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man and stopped him. 

Police say James Foster, 28, took off running through houses. He got away for a short time, but a bag he had was found - it contained clothing and medication that weren't his. 

Officers later found Foster, carrying the hoodie he was previously wearing, and arrested him. Police say it appeared he had crushed medication around his nose at the time. 

Foster is now charged with a felony count of theft. 

