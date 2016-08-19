20-year-old woman dies after being hit by semi

A 20-year-old woman has died after being hit by a semi Thursday in Huron County.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on US 20 and Orchard Street in Bellevue. Ohio State Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Brittany McHargue of Bellevue, was walking her bike across US 20 when she was hit by a semi that blew through a red light.

McHargue was flown to Toledo Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation. It's unknown if any charges will be filed against the driver.

