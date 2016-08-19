Family pleads for justice for mother of five shot dead one year ago

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A local family is reliving one of the most painful days of their lives in hopes of getting justice for a mother of five.

For Jesika and Erica Torres, it's a nightmare that won't go away - loosing their sister-in-law to a stray bullet.

"I was like 'God you can't take her from us.' I just prayed. I prayed so hard," said Jesika.

"I kicked off my shoes and I just ran and I saw Dan and he was on his knees and he was yelling 'they shot my baby, they shot my baby," said Erica.

They're referring to August 11, 2015, the day 31-year-old Sarah Beacher was fatally shot while sitting on her friend's porch on Plymouth. Police say she was not the intended target.

"She had really no axes to grind, no beef in anything that would lead anyone to want to cause her any harm like that," said Detective Jay Gast, TPD. "We were all gearing up getting ready for the school year for our kids and she was doing nothing more than that herself. I mean, her kids were getting ready to get into the classroom and here she tragically looses her life doing nothing more then sitting on her porch on a late summer evening."

As for her five children, ranging in age from 3 to 15, a promise was made.

"The last day that we had with her I held her hand and rubbed her head and I promised her that she would not be another unsolved east Toledo murder," said Erica. "She had the biggest heart of anybody. She loved her children and she loved her family so much."

"They try to be happy but, you know, they have their days and having to look at them and see them hurt is the worst," said Jesika.

Sarah's sister-in-laws are begging anyone with information to come forward.

"Anyone out there that knows anything, please, please, please find it in your heart to call and say something, if not for her, for her kids and for her family," said Jesika.

If you know who Sarah's killer is you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

Detective Gast says any information on the crime could help lead to an arrest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.