One-car crash in Sylvania sends woman to hospital

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

A crash in Sylvania sends one to the hospital. 

It happened early Friday morning on Corey and Monroe. Police say a woman crashed her car into a pole, causing heavy damage to the front end. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash. 

