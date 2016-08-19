19-year-old in critical condition after being shot during home invasion, police search for suspects

A 19-year-old is in critical condition after being shot during a home invasion in north Toledo Friday.

Toledo police are now looking for the suspects involved.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Chase Street near Galena. According to police, four or five men went into the home of 19-year-old Michael Miller through an open door. At least two of those men were armed. A struggle then ensued between Miller and the men. Miller was ultimately shot and the men took off.

Miller was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. WTOL 11 is told by family he remains in critical condition.

Family members also say that those involved beat Michael's girlfriend and pistol whipped his brother during the invasion.

"He said another perpetrator started attacking his brother. He heard a gunshot, then the 16-year-old ran out of the house yelling for help from the neighbors,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

Police are now looking for all involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

You can remain anonymous and may be entitled to a cash reward.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.