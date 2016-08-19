Man arrested, charged with snapping inappropriate pictures

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Toledo man was locked up in the Lucas County Jail charged with one count each of voyeurism and public indecency.

Investigators say William Jones was waiting to be seen by doctors in the emergency room at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital Thursday when he used his cell phone to take pictures of a woman who was also waiting.

They say he focused in on her private regions.

Police say cameras in the lobby captured Jones masturbating to the photos underneath his clothes. That’s when they arrested him.

Jones was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Friday morning.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.