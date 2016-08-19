Man arrested, charged with snapping inappropriate pictures - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A Toledo man was locked up in the Lucas County Jail charged with one count each of voyeurism and public indecency.

Investigators say William Jones was waiting to be seen by doctors in the emergency room at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital Thursday when he used his cell phone to take pictures of a woman who was also waiting.

They say he focused in on her private regions.

Police say cameras in the lobby captured Jones masturbating to the photos underneath his clothes. That’s when they arrested him.

Jones was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Friday morning.

