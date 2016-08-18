Swanton Bulldogs return with a strong senior class

The Swanton Bulldogs are coming off of a strong year. An overall 10-2 record, co-champions of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title, and a state playoff berth where they made it to the second round.

As for this season, the mindset doesn’t really change.

“I think we’re working harder this year,” said Gunnar Oakes, senior wide receiver and safety. “Coach has a saying, you know, if you always do what you’ve always done. You’ll always get what you always got. And we’re pretty much doing the same thing in practice that we did last year, just working harder.”

“Same mindset as we had last year,” said Zach Dziengelewski, senior lineman. “We wanted a goal and we achieved that goal, but it’s like going to practice every single day, doing the best we can.”

Coming into this season, the Bulldogs are returning a strong senior class with standouts like D-1 recruit Gunnar Oakes and Bowling Green commit Zach Dziengelewski.

Both say they’re looking to exceed the success they had last year and leave their mark.

“I just hope to like lead an example for like the freshman and sophomores, and in the weight room, and I tell them every day that it pays off, not right away, but it does pay off,” Oakes said.

“I look forward to most is leaving a legacy, and being known as one of the great teams around here,” Dziengelewski said.

Although it’s junior Marek Spiess’ first year in the pocket…he says he doesn’t plan on missing a beat to reach season goals.

“Everyone’s goal around here is to go 10-0 and win the NWOAL outright this year and make a deep run in the playoffs, so we just have to practice hard day-by-day,” Spiess said.

Swanton kicks off their season on the road at Ottawa Hills.

