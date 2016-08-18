Pork pride on the line at 33rd Annual NW Ohio Rib-Off

There's a lot of pork pride on the line this weekend at the 33rd Annual Northwest Ohio Rib-Off.

Porky Chicks out of Fayetteville, Arkansas is the reigning champion. Their motto: 'Who knows a rib better than a razorback - Go Hogs!'

"We have an apple wood honey rub is what we put on our ribs. Lip smakin' good! Has a little bit of a bite to it, honey flavor, sweet" said Mark Gr ant of Porky Chicks.

There's a variety of mouthwatering tastes from around the country and locally to sample at the Rib-Off. The aroma floating around the Lucas County Fairgrounds draws folks to their favorite ribber.

"A lot of slow cooking, talent and experience" said Rich Alston.

Last year, Porky Chicks received 17 first place trophies across the country. But other ribbers think they can unseat the champ from Razorback country with their recipes.

"Just good dedication to sticking to our slow sauce, good spice and good sauce" said Steve Vaughn of Texas Outlaws.

"We're definitely making sure we're smoking our ribs right. Different seasonings. Our Pit Master is good at what he does. We're gonna take care of it," said Nathaniel Ferryman.

The Rib-Off runs until Sunday, when the trophies will be handed out.

A portion of the proceeds this weekend will go to Veterans Matter, a non-profit group providing housing for homeless veterans.

For more on the Rib-Off's times and events, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.