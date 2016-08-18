TPD visits New York State officer in hospital after daughter killed in tragic crash

Police are coming to the aid of an officer from another state during the toughest of times. This after an Ohio Turnpike tragedy on Sunday that claimed a 14-year-old girl's life.

The victim is the daughter of a police officer and the family is still in Toledo watching another family member recover.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon near Sandusky when the driver of a semi-truck failed to stop in a construction zone and caused a nine-vehicle pileup.

Madison Creagon, 14, was a passenger in one of the vehicles and was killed.

Her father is Olive, New York police officer Barry Creagon. His son was critically injured in the same crash and he has been at Mercy Saint Vincent Hospital in Toledo.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral and other officers have visited the Creagans in the hospital in a show of brotherly solidarity. TPD has also been helping the officer with certain arrangements, since he's so far from home.

“You never know when something is going to strike you down like this. It's a tremendous blow to anybody. Like I said Officer Creagan is usually on the other end of these types of situations, offering assistance and it's just something we're glad we're able to do," said Lt. Heffernan.

TPD is hoping the public will make a donation to help Officer Creagon's family with their immediate needs.

You can donate to the Toledo Police Credit Unions at the safety building in downtown Toledo or at the credit union on Heatherdowns by Eastgate Road until August 26.

Lt. Heffernan said the Chief in Olive, New York has called to thank TPD, saying their visits have meant a lot to him and the community there.



