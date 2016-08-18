BGSU unveils new Greek village, featuring homes for 33 fraternities and sororities

Bowling Green State University has just unveiled its new Greek village for the beginning of this new school year after seven years of planning and construction. The village will be home to 33 different sororities and fraternities.

The village has a townhouse setup, with 10 different buildings, housing 426 beds.

BGSU President Mary Ellen Mazey says this was a much-needed update to the university-owned housing.

"It was very old and it had served it's time. A lot of wonderful memories in those old houses, but it was time to rejuvenate Greek life on this campus and the Greek housing allows us to do that," said President Mazey.

Of the total BGSU student population, 12.5 percent of students are involved in Greek Organizations. Dr. Mazey hopes the new housing will entice more students to take up Greek life.

"I think that the main benefit is that they are in the core of campus, and they can play that leadership role for the rest of campus in terms of giving back, in terms of the community service, raising money for charities”, said Mazey.

Greek-lettered organizations logged more than 40,000 service hours last year for BGSU.

"I think it is really important because we're all together, that we are able to all have the community, the courtyard, so if there is anything we all want to do, it's kind of something that Greek people can do together," said Amy Senn, member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority at BGSU.

Classes at BGSU start Monday.



