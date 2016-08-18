Thank You: More than $16,000 raised during 'Helping Louisiana' phone bank

Thanks to your generosity, WTOL raised more than $16,000 Wednesday during our Helping Louisiana Phone Bank.

Volunteers from the Red Cross took calls and donations from right here in Toledo, Southeastern Michigan, and even as far as Cleveland.

All the money raised will go directly to recovery efforts in Louisiana.

The $16,000 does not include text messages and online giving. Those numbers will be added up at a later time.

“Thank you Toledo. Thank you Northwest Ohio. Thank you for being as awesome as I know we always are,” said Rachel Hepner-Zawodney, Executive Director of Northwest Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Remember, if you can’t donate financially, the American Red Cross is always looking for people to volunteer their time.

For more information on how to get involved, call 419-329-2900.

