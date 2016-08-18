Money Talks News: How to recognize scam job postings

While the economy has improved radically since the Great Recession, there are still plenty of Americans out of work.

According to the Pew Research Center, more than half of U.S. adults have gone online to look for job information, and nearly half had applied for a job online.

However you look for work, you’ve got to be aware of scams. Here are some signs of ads that might just be trying to a job on you:

Asking for money for things like certification, training or expenses. Be cautious of ads for federal jobs. Nobody has the inside track on hidden or unadvertised work. If you want to work for uncle Sam, just check out USAjobs.gov. Companies that ask for your credit card or bank account information. (Never give out that information to anyone you don’t know, especially over the phone). Vague descriptions, or jobs that don’t list required qualifications or experience. Then there is the “too good to be true” job. If it pays too much or it’s too easy to get, watch your back. A personal email address on the ad. If the company is legit, they should have a company email.

Bottom line? Anyone who would steal from somebody who’s out of work or unemployed, is so low, they’d have to look up to see bottom.

