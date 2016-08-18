Police arrest suspect involved in shooting in Monroe

Monroe police with the help of U.S. Marshalls arrested a suspect who was involved in a shooting.

Police say the suspect shot at two homes in the 1100 block of E. Third Street back on August 8.

During the shooting, police say the suspect fired at least six shots from a vehicle, hitting the homes, both of which had children inside at the time.

Police have not released the alleged shooter's name.

The suspect is being held at the Monroe County Jail on multiple felony charges and will be arraigned at a later date.

Police are asking anyone with more information on the shooting to call Detective Derek Lindsay at 734-243-7518.

