Following back-to-back state final appearances, Tinora Rams face challenging year

Few teams have played more games in the last two years than the Tinora Rams. Back-to-Back years they’ve made it to the State Final Four.

Kenny Krouse has built a football powerhouse down in Defiance but this year will certainly be a test.

“Offensively, right now, we’re very young,” says Head Coach Kenny Krouse. “We’re talented, we have speed and we have size, but there’s no substitute for playing under those lights on Friday. We have a group that just hasn’t had that opportunity yet. With that, we’re gonna suffer a few growing pains and we’ve gotta grow up in a hurry.”

This year’s senior class will have big shoes to fill. The program has won 24 games the last two years, but they feel pretty confident they’ll be able to carry on the tradition of Tinora football.

Senior Dalton Dachenhaus says the team doesn't have to rebuild, but rather reload.

“We’ve had no turnover in our coaching staff,” said Krouse. “They’ve had stability in the program. We haven’t changed our philosophy offensively and defensively and we’ve been blessed to have tremendous talent over here. It just trickles down from year to year. We’ve taken great pride in the tradition that has been built here at Tinora."

The defensive front seven will be the strength of this group and they’ll rely on some youngsters to play big roles.

There is no doubt that Tinora will be a force once again in Northwest Ohio.

They open their season at Liberty Center.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.