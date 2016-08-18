50th National Tractor Pulling Championships kicks off Friday

The 50th National Tractor Pulling Championships kicked off Friday at the Wood County Fairgrounds.

This is largest truck and tractor pull event in Northwest Ohio, with over 300 competitors in the field.

Organizers are expecting between 70,000 and 100,000 spectators throughout the weekend.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Championships, organizers brought back the popular Super Sunday.

"One of the big things is Super Sunday," says Dave Schultz, one of the event's organizers. "They'll be pulling for Thursday, Friday, Saturday qualifying. The top five are coming back on Sunday. The winner will get the big money and the Bowling Green ring "

The purse for the winner is over $135,000.

Tickets are still available at the door or at local Kroger stores. Friday's show starts at 6:30 p.m.

