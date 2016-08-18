TPS holds open house for elementary school kids

Toledo Public Schools will have 150 buses available to students this year.

Every Toledo public elementary school held an open house Wednesday.

The open house was way for teachers and students to meet and get acquainted with their teachers and new classmates before the first day of school.

The students returned to school Thursday for a half day.

The first full day of school for TPS is Friday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.