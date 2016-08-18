Deputies search for man who robbed Ottawa County carryout

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of robbery the One Stop on Fremont Road.

Officials say the man went into the store just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning with a gun.

Two clerks were working at the time, and the man motioned for one of them to move to the cash register.

The clerk gave the man less than $100 from the drawer.

The clerks told deputies that the man left in a “newer gray Cadillac.” The vehicle was later found, abandoned, a few miles away on Woodrich Road.

Officials believe the man also stole the car.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance photos should call 419-734-4404.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.