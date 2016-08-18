Deputies search for man who robbed Ottawa County carryout - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Deputies search for man who robbed Ottawa County carryout

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of robbery the One Stop on Fremont Road.

Officials say the man went into the store just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning with a gun.

Two clerks were working at the time, and the man motioned for one of them to move to the cash register.

The clerk gave the man less than $100 from the drawer.

The clerks told deputies that the man left in a “newer gray Cadillac.” The vehicle was later found, abandoned, a few miles away on Woodrich Road.

Officials believe the man also stole the car.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance photos should call 419-734-4404.

