Man steals money, damages change machine at Northwood business

NORTHWOOD, OH (WTOL) -

The Northwood Police Department is looking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of robbing a local business.

Police say the man damaged the change machine inside the business on Aug. 6. They say he was brazen enough to go into the employee break room during their lunch and pretend to be a repairmen while breaking the lock off.

The total loss, including the damage and money taken, comes to about $4,000.

The man is said to have left in a dark-colored pickup truck.

Tippers can call anonymously at 419-691-5053.

