Semi fire closes Route 6 in Sandusky County

Route 6 was closed for several hours Thursday between County Road 26 and 32 in Sandusky County as crews work to clean up the debris from a semi truck fire.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of the truck told troopers his back tire blew, wrapped around the axle and caught fire.

The truck was carrying Lowe's merchandise, much of which was flammable, causing the entire truck to go up in flames.

The EPA is now looking into the chemical spill that leaked into the creek nearby.

"If there was someway or somehow to prevent this... But to be honest with you, when a tire blows, especially on a trailer, you're still sitting fifty some feet away from it, how do you prevent that? I told him at least he's alive and nobody else was injured," said state trooper Eric Gonzalez.

Again, Route 6 is now back open.

