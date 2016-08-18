Cedar Point announces what's next for the world's best amusement park

On Thursday, Cedar Point shared some big news on their Instagram, announcing the new Cedar Point Shores Water Park coming in the summer of 2017!

So, what does this all mean?

The new 18-acre water park is an upgrade to the park's Soak City and three completely new water attractions.

Plus, all new amenities are being added for guests to enjoy Cedar Point's mile-long beach.

The new attractions include:

Point Plummet – a six-story-tall, four-person aqua-drop body slide that will simultaneously send four guests on a nearly vertical free fall when the floor drops out from under them. The four separate 400-foot-long slides will send riders through a series of flat loops and s-curves for an amazing water rush.

– a six-story-tall, four-person aqua-drop body slide that will simultaneously send four guests on a nearly vertical free fall when the floor drops out from under them. The four separate 400-foot-long slides will send riders through a series of flat loops and s-curves for an amazing water rush. Starboard Surge & Portside Plunge – located on the same structure as Point Plummet, these two, five-story tube slides can accommodate guests riding alone or with a friend and will send them through an enclosed tunnel before shooting them out into the sun through intense drops and turns.

– located on the same structure as Point Plummet, these two, five-story tube slides can accommodate guests riding alone or with a friend and will send them through an enclosed tunnel before shooting them out into the sun through intense drops and turns. Lakeslide Landing – a new family splashground with 12 kid-sized water slides that line the perimeter of a zero-depth-entry pool, giving kids their own mini water thrills while parents can relax under shade structures and enjoy an oversized lounge and sun deck area.

The water park’s existing slides and attractions will receive makeovers as well, with most receiving new names highlighting the unique beachside location.

For food lovers, the new Crystal Rock Café will cook up some delicious food items.

Cedar Point Shores will also have a completely new main entrance, a new poolside bar, new family changing/showering areas, more lounge chairs, additional shade, improved landscaping and unobstructed views of Lake Erie.

The updated cabanas on either side of the massive 500,000-gallon wave pool will be the perfect place to relax for large groups or families. Upgrades include free Wi-Fi, charging stations, ceiling fans, TVs and dedicated food and beverage service.

Guests who want to get the most out of their summer with repeat visits to Cedar Point Shores will want to purchase a 2017 Platinum Pass. The Platinum Pass includes unlimited admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores, Early Entry, free parking, exclusive ride nights, in-park discounts and more. Guests can purchase their 2017 Platinum Pass beginning Saturday, Aug. 20 here.

In addition to the exciting new Cedar Point Shores Water Park, Cedar Point also announced several enhancements to its overnight accommodations.

In 2017, Breakers Express will transform into Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, adding 69 new rooms to the popular overnight haven.

In the center of the property, a new splash pad and an outdoor courtyard featuring conversational living spaces will join the whimsical swimming pool and relaxing deck area.

Construction on Cedar Point’s Express Hotel is already in progress and will last throughout the winter.

The Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point’s signature hotel located right next to Cedar Point Shores, is also growing. Fresh off of a complete renovation in 2015, an additional six-story tower will be added to the classic beachfront property. A new outdoor pool area will also make its debut alongside the tower. Construction on the addition will begin after Labor Day and will continue through the 2017 season. It will open to new guests in time for the summer of 2018.

With the new tower, Hotel Breakers will have a total of 669 rooms, making it one of the largest hotels on the Great Lakes.

“There’s so much more to Cedar Point than most realize,” said Jason McClure, Cedar Point’s vice president and general manager. “No other amusement park can claim a mile-long beach and fresh water lake just steps away from the largest collection of rides on Earth. With the transformation of our water park and investment in our hotel properties, we invite families and friends to make Cedar Point their choice for thrills next summer and beyond.”

Also making its debut in 2017 will be the previously-announced Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center. Located approximately three miles from Cedar Point, the state-of-the-art youth sporting complex will feature multiple fields for soccer, baseball and lacrosse. It will also have features like miniature golf, a ropes challenge course, and trampoline structures. Find out more here.

To dive into more information on Cedar Point Shores, Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, Hotel Breakers and Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center, click here for up-to-the-minute construction updates, photos and more.

