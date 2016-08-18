Man banned from mall for allegedly taking pictures of young girls

A man accused of inappropriate actions at Levis Commons has been banned.

According to the Sentinel Tribune, mall representatives say the man was seen acting suspiciously near the Starbucks two weeks ago.

The man is also accused of taking pictures of young girls and making inappropriate comments.

He has since been issued a letter, banning him from the mall.

Police were also informed, but have not arrested him due to the lack of criminal conduct.

