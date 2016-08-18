TPS making sure your kids eat healthy this school year

The Toledo Public School District is making sure your kids eat healthy this school year.

The TPS Food Services Department puts a ton of work into providing balanced meals.

The district covers 55 schools and provides both breakfast and lunch.

The same food and menu items are offered to all the schools at TPS on every level. The only difference is the portion size.

One of the biggest challenges for the district is knowing how much food to make.

"We don't want to run out of food, but we don't want to overproduce and waste all the food. So, that's one of our biggest challenges," said Rey Debroas, food service director for TPS.

Either way, the district has a lot of mouths to feed, offering FREE breakfast and lunch for students kindergarten through 8th grade.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.