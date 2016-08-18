One man arrested for alleged kidnapping, second man still on the loose

One of two men accused of kidnapping a robbery victim is now behind bars.

According to the police report, 27-year-old Jeremy King of Lambertville, Michigan, was arrested early Thursday morning.

He, along with 26-year-old Christopher Bates of Toledo, Ohio, is accused of duct-taping a man and putting him in the trunk of their car after robbing him. Police say they then rode around for awhile with the guy inside.

The pair is now charged with kidnapping along with several other charges.

King is being held at the Lucas County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Bates remains on the loose.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

