Ohio man arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with van

A Dayton, Ohio man accused of attempting to have sex with a parked van was jailed Tuesday after a witness called police.

According to the Dayton Daily News, 35-year-old Michael Henson is facing two public indecency charges, after a woman reported to police that she saw him exposing himself and inserting “his genitals in the grill of a red van” that was parked on the 800 block of St. Nicholas Avenue.

Henson then briefly passed out in a yard before getting up and walking away. Police later found him walking along Deanwood Avenue, according to the report.

Police believe Henson was possibly on some type of narcotic at the time.

He is now charged with two counts of public indecency and is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

