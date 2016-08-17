Sandusky family trapped in Louisiana as flooding continues

Aerial view of America's Best Hotel, yellow building with green roof where the Seavers family were staying.

Brittany Seavers' car submerged under water - taken from the second story of America’s Best Hotel.

They woke up trapped by flood waters in their first floor hotel, right outside of Baton Rouge Louisiana. A Sandusky family is still trying to figure out how they'll get home.

"So many cars are damaged," Bridget Seavers said. "Rental car availability is none - there are no cars available for the nest two weeks."

Seavers and her family of six need a car because the one they drove down to Louisiana in is now submerged in water.

"I have a smaller vehicle and we couldn't drive through," said daughter Brittany Seavers. "We just tried to barricade ourselves in the room to keep some of the water out. When the water started raising there were just spiders galore coming all out of the walls. Every creepy crawly you could think of was coming out of that water."

The couple who rescued the Seavers family from the hotel invited them to take shelter in their home.

"They allowed us to come stay at their home along with 20 other family members of theirs who've lost it all," Brittany Seavers said.

Right now, they tell us the city is trying to clear a safe route out for people. But there is just so much damage.

"They're basically gutting houses. And the smell, the heavy mildew and just the stench of raw sewage," said Bridget Seavers.

The family of six doesn't know where they'd be without the help of strangers.

"We want to thank all of the volunteers and we want to thank the Baton Rouge Police Department," said Bridget Seavers. "They brought water out to us and the area churches."

When WTOL was on the phone with the Seavers, they could see the that this historic natural disaster was not over.

"The sky is turning black again," Bridget Seavers said. "So obviously another storm is about to roll in. So just keep us lifted this whole city. They said they never had anything like this and we don't wish anything like this - but the sky is turning black again."

A family friend in Michigan started GoFundMe account for the Seavers. The money raised will help bring Bridget and her family back to Sandusky. If you'd like to donate you can find a link to their account here.

